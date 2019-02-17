Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 11:30:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Weekly Offer Sheet

Qbc2yhpdamgu0ky4bixp
Big-time Florida OL Marcus Dumervil is one of a few offers UNC;s coaching staff handed out this past week.
Rivals.com
THI Staff
THI Staff

With the football offers flowing again in recent weeks, it’s time for THI to bring back the weekly offer sheet.For our first one in a while we are including the last two weeks.Here are the offers:(...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}