Weekly Offer Sheet (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina coaching staff wrapped up a busy month of January on the coaching trail, extending over 45 offers on the week.
A majority the offers UNC extended were to the 2026 and 2026 classes, while they offer one recruit in the class of 2025 and four prospects in the class of 2028.
Here are all of UNC offers from Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Class of 2025
Class of 2026
LB Ja'Prei Wafer - Allen High School (TX)
Class of 2027
DE Chaz Gray - St. Joseph Regional (NJ)
Class of 2028
ATH Kenneth Ward - Pittsburg High School (CA)