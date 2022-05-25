Jalen Washington is roughly two weeks away from reporting to the University of North Carolina campus for summer school and workouts.

The 6-foot-9 power forward from Gary, IN, will arrive in Chapel Hill as the No. 48 player in the Class of 2022, and the second highest rated player in UNC's incoming group, according to Rivals.

But Washington's arrival comes with of lots of questions. They don't revolve around his talent, but instead have to do with his health. He suffered partial tears in his lateral meniscus and ACL during the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando last July. He had surgery on October 29.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Washington on Monday night perhaps for the last time before he formally dons the Carolina Blue practice gear, and he more than filled us in on everything on and off the court: