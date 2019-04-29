TarHeelIllustrated.com

West Coast DB Talks Visit, Bly & Carolina
The North Carolina coaching staff has made it known they will directly chase in-state talent but will travel all over the country to find players that fit their schemes.
In February, the class of 2019 picked up a commitment from California defensive back Don Chapman, and now Tar Heels’ cornerbacks Coach Dre’ Bly has found himself evaluating another West Coast standout in the form of Jared Greenfield of Narbonne High School in Harbor City, CA.
Greenfield, who is rated as a 3-star prospect, was on campus for an unofficial visit earlier this spring.
Aside from the Tar Heels he has courted scholarship offers from Oregon, California, Washington State, Arizona State, Syracuse and Kansas State among others.
THI caught up with Greenfield to ask a few questions about his visit and UNC. Here is that interview:
THI: How was that trip?
Grenfield: “I really enjoyed my time there and definitely plan on going back. Coach Bly is the coach that really is trying to get me out there.”
THI: What kind of impact has UNC defensive backs coach Dre Bly made so far in your recruitment, and where do they see you fitting in their defensive scheme?
Grenfield: “He said he's looking for players that play like he did and hes a very exciting person to be around. He’s a huge part of why I like UNC. They said they like me best at corner but I can really play in different positions at different times.”
THI: In closing, how were the facilities and what did you think of the possible fit at Carolina?
Grenfield: “I like the new look coming to the program. I can really see myself in that gear, the photo shoot was just the icing on the cake.”