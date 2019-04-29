TarHeelIllustrated.com

The North Carolina coaching staff has made it known they will directly chase in-state talent but will travel all over the country to find players that fit their schemes.

In February, the class of 2019 picked up a commitment from California defensive back Don Chapman, and now Tar Heels’ cornerbacks Coach Dre’ Bly has found himself evaluating another West Coast standout in the form of Jared Greenfield of Narbonne High School in Harbor City, CA.

Greenfield, who is rated as a 3-star prospect, was on campus for an unofficial visit earlier this spring.

Aside from the Tar Heels he has courted scholarship offers from Oregon, California, Washington State, Arizona State, Syracuse and Kansas State among others.

THI caught up with Greenfield to ask a few questions about his visit and UNC. Here is that interview: