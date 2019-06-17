To some, Ryan Switzer just didn’t fit the suit. To Larry Fedora, however, Switz was just fine.

That’s why Fedora pushed hard to land the Charleston, WV, native because he fit perfectly into how Fedora wanted to run his spread offense at North Carolina. Switzer was a running back in high school but transitioned into a slot receiver at Carolina. Oh, and he returned punts, a lot of them and for a lot of yards, often ending up with him crossing the goal line in the process.

Switzer was a star at UNC in every sense of the word despite being just 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds.

“Ryan was extremely talented coming out of high school as a running back,” Fedora said late in the 2016 season. “We targeted him as a wide receiver and he has everything you need — great quickness, runs good routes, unbelievable speed, great vision, works very hard… And he certainly has the skills to play at the next level.”

Before getting to the NFL, Switzer had to prove he could get the job done in the ACC. No problem, as he garnered some kind of ACC or national honor in each of his four seasons at UNC: First-team All-America (FWAA) return specialist & second-team CBS Sports All-America in 2013; third-team All-ACC in 2014; First-team All-America All-Purpose, First-team All-ACC specialist, third-team All-ACC WR in 2015; First-team All-ACC WR, third-team specialist in 2016.