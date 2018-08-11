CHAPEL HILL – The difference in just about everything for North Carolina junior linebacker Jonathan Smith during this fall camp as opposed to a year ago is nearly off the charts.

There are very few similarities other than his jersey number (7), body (6-1, 230 pounds) and that he still plays linebacker for the Tar Heels. Otherwise, Smith is a whole new player, which is a good thing for the Heels, because the sophomore version wasn’t ready for the big moment that came, and it showed. This time last August, Smith was apprenticing behind Andre Smith, the defense’s leader and best player. Jonathan Smith admittedly wasn’t going through his daily routine with the kind of gusto that prepares a player for one of those unforeseen moments, such as the starter in front of him going down with a season-ending injury midway through the second game of the season. But that’s what happened. Andre Smith tore his knee in a loss at home to Louisville forcing Jonathan Smith into action. But he wasn’t ready. Not even close. “Last year, when ‘Dre went down, things didn’t really start to click for me until I started applying myself and getting into the swing of things like getting myself prepared,” he said. “Because, before ‘Dre went down, I was really just sitting in the back and not really paying attention.

Jonathan Smith. Bruce Young, THI

“Once ‘Dre went down, it kind of forced me to up my game and get inside the film room and get my game going. So, I’d say the last three weeks of the season I got in the film room and decided I needed to step up and become an important leader on this team.” In an attempt to catch up, Smith solicited help from Cole Holcomb, next in line as the team’s most experienced linebacker. Holcomb embraced the opportunity to help his teammate out of need for the team and because he wanted to see Smith succeed. So, Holcomb studied with Smith, had him pen extra notes into a notebook and went over it with him at night. It was a true mentor-pupil relationship. But it took place during the season the games came so quickly and Smith struggled so much, UNC linebackers coach Mike Ekeler made a change, essentially benching Smith. It was then that the Laurinburg, NC, native made a decision to go all in. Opportunity came and he wasn’t prepared. Smith wasn’t going to let that happen again. So he studied film, and he studied it and studied it some more. Smith was going to right his wrongs. “Coach (Ekeler) always tells us, ‘Don’t be an error repeater,’ so once I (saw) those mistakes, I just told myself to not make those mistakes ever again on the field,” Smith said. “And if I made mistakes, let them be new mistakes and not the same mistakes.”

Smith finished the season with 40 tackles, including four for a loss of yardage, in 11 appearances, four of which were starts. Eight of the tackles came in UNC’s final game, a loss at N.C. State. He also had a quarterback hurry versus the Wolfpack. With Holcomb out that day with an injury, Smith was suddenly Carolina’s most experienced backer, so he played his best football in the team’s final game. Now, nearly nine months after that contest, he’s where a junior with solid experience should be. Jonathan Smith is a wholly different football player. “Absolutely,” Holcomb said, noting Smith is night and day better than a year ago. “You can tell out there now. He’s out there directing traffic and he knows exactly what’s going on. It’s no longer he’s checking to make sure guys are in the right spot, he knows.” With that, it comes as no surprise that Smith is as confident as ever, too. “My confidence level is through the roof right now,” he said. “I’ve got Cole playing beside me, and that’s a great asset to me, also. And just being in the film room really enhances your confidence.” Naturally, if what Smith and Holcomb are saying is so, Smith is playing instinctually. No more thinking after the snap. “Everything’s a lot more instinctive,” Smith said. “Playing fast, playing good and pretty much just getting everything on defense.” Known for his honesty, Holcomb lights up when talking about Smith. You can sense the pride but also the thrill in anticipation of playing alongside a vastly improved player. “I have complete confidence in John,” the senior said. “I’m excited to be playing with him.” Smith is pretty excited, too.

Jonathan Smith Interview