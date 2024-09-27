PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

What are the Coaches Saying About Carolina-Duke?

Bryant Baucom • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAPEL HILL - As North Carolina looks to put last Saturday’s performance against James Madison in the rearview, it turns towards ACC play. The Tar Heels travel to Durham for a rivalry tilt with the Duke Blue Devils inside Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday for a 4 PM kickoff.

With UNC turning its attention from the Dukes to Duke, head coach Mack Brown, along with Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey and Defensive Coordinator Geoff Collins, spoke with the media fearlier this week regarding the ACC opener.

Ahead of his first taste of the Victory Bell rivalry, Blue Devils Head Coach Manny Diaz also discussed the upcoming matchup, including All-America running back Omarion Hampton and the Tar Heel tight ends.

Here are some generat notes along with that the coaches had to say this week:


*Brown is 3-0 all-time versus Diaz as a head coach defeating Miami from 2019-2021.

*Both Brown and Diaz said there are no hard feelings from their time at Texas, where Brown relieved Diaz of his duties as the Longhorns’ DC in 2013. The Diaz-led defense allowed a school-record 550 yards rushing to Taysom Hill and BYU.

*Brown was complimentary of the job Diaz has done early in his time in Durham, particularly with quarterback Maalik Murphy.

“Manny’s done a great job at Duke. They’re a really good football team. I saw Maalik Murphy at Texas. He won two games as a starter there,” said Brown. “He’s got a tremendous arm, he’s got an NFL arm. He’s big, he’s strong, he can throw it. They’ve got tremendous skill. Their receivers are as good as anybody in the country.”

*Brown referenced the impressive start by the Duke defense, who rank in the top-10 in multiple statistical categories.

“Manny is always going to do great on defense but they’re leading the country in tackles for loss and they’re also No. 2 in sacks. With our inexperience up front [and] playing our third quarterback in four games, we’ve got our hands full this weekend.”

*Lindsey recognized Diaz’s reputation as a defensive-minded coach, and understands that they will throw the kitchen sink at Criswell and the UNC offense.

“Coach Manny Diaz, he has a defensive reputation. He’s always done a great job wherever he’s been. He’s going to give you a lot of multiple looks and pressure looks,” said Collins. “At the same time, he’s going to make you earn everything from the standpoint [of] he’s not going to give you any free guys down the field. I think for us, we really gotta figure out how can we play on our strengths and how can we run the football effectively and then use that to help us throw it down the field some.”

*Looking to bounce back from a historically-bad performance against JMU, Collins had high praise for Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy and the Blue Devil offense.

“I think [Murphy] does a great job and the scheme is designed for them to take easy access throws, know where to go with the football, [and] where the windows are,” said Collins. “I think he’s done a good job managing the offense and help it be as explosive as it's been. I think the receivers are really good.”

*Collins was 1-2 against Diaz and Miami during his time at Georgia Tech. Diaz replaced Collins as the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State when he left the Bulldogs for the same position at Florida in 2015.

*Diaz is preparing for his first matchup with UNC as Duke’s head coach and his first showdown with the Tar Heels since 2021, his last season at Miami.

*Looking for his first win against North Carolina as a head coach, Diaz was complimentary of the Lindsey-led offense, particularly the tight end room.

“I think they do a really nice job of how they move the ball around. [They have] tight ends that pose matchup problems,” said Diaz. “Tight ends who have the skillset of wide receivers and height, they present a catch radius that even if they’re covered, they’re technically open.”

*While UNC has a plethora of playmakers on the outside, Omarion Hampton is the engine that powers the offense. Diaz knows just as well as anyone how dangerous Tar Heel running backs can be, as evidenced by the record-setting performance by Javonte Williams and Michael Carter against his Hurricanes in 2020.

*Even with the tape on Hampton, he doesn’t think any team has yet to figure out how to slow him down.

“I don’t know if anybody has really figured that out. He’s been successful running the football on just about anyone he’s gone against which is why to me, he’s one of the top backs in the country.”

*Stopping the run has been a problem for the Blue Devils in recent weeks, as Duke ranks 60th in college football, allowing 127.2 rushing yards per game. This number is deflated due to allowing just 30 rushing yards in the season opener against Elon.

*Since defeating the Phoenix, Duke has surrendered 132 rushing yards against Northwestern, 179 rushing yards against UConn, and 168 rushing yards against Middle Tennessee State.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3doYXQtYXJlLXRoZS1jb2FjaGVzLXNheWluZy1hYm91 dC1jYXJvbGluYS1kdWtlLSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFy IHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMu YXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZl cnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVy c2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9j cy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7 CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQx NDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm9ydGhjYXJvbGluYS5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRndoYXQtYXJlLXRoZS1jb2FjaGVzLXNheWluZy1hYm91dC1j YXJvbGluYS1kdWtlLSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3Vj ZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0t PgoKCg==