What Are The Heels Are Saying About Criswell & Maye?

CHAPEL HILL – A decision on which of North Carolina’s quarterbacks will start the Florida A&M game likely will be made over the next week. At least that is what UNC Coach Mack Brown would like.

Brown said Monday he hoped to announce a starter between redshirt sophomore Jacolby Criswell and redshirt freshman Drake Maye by Monday of the Tar Heels’ opener August 27. And regardless of who gets the nod, one thing have become abundantly clear throughout fall camp: The staff can’t make a poor choice.