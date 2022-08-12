 TarHeelIllustrated - What Are The Heels Are Saying About Criswell & Maye?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-12 13:39:37 -0500') }} football Edit

What Are The Heels Are Saying About Criswell & Maye?

As the QB battle between Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell continues, here is what others in the program are saying about them.
As the QB battle between Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell continues, here is what others in the program are saying about them. (Jenna Miller/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************


CHAPEL HILL – A decision on which of North Carolina’s quarterbacks will start the Florida A&M game likely will be made over the next week. At least that is what UNC Coach Mack Brown would like.

Brown said Monday he hoped to announce a starter between redshirt sophomore Jacolby Criswell and redshirt freshman Drake Maye by Monday of the Tar Heels’ opener August 27. And regardless of who gets the nod, one thing have become abundantly clear throughout fall camp: The staff can’t make a poor choice.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}