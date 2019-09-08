News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 18:13:30 -0500') }} football Edit

What Are The Recruits Saying?

4-Star defensive lineman Myles Murphy was one of many recruits that attended the Tar Heels game with Miami
4-Star defensive lineman Myles Murphy was one of many recruits that attended the Tar Heels game with Miami (Jacob Turner, THI)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
@NCPreps
TarHeelIllustrated.com
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

THI reached out to numerous prospects comitted to and targeted by North Carolina who were on hand for the Tar Heels' win over Miami on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium to sits went. This list will b...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}