What Are The Recruits Saying?
THI reached out to numerous prospects comitted to and targeted by North Carolina who were on hand for the Tar Heels' win over Miami on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium to sits went. This list will b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news