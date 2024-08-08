CHAPEL HILL - Concussion prevention is at the forefront of the football world, as there’s been an emphasis on a reduced number of head impacts and creating rules to increase player safety.

Since 2022, the NFL has instituted the use of Guardian Caps to help reduce the number of head injuries, and in 2023 they became mandatory for every preseason practice and each regular season and postseason practice with contact.

North Carolina has embraced this as well, with the Tar Heels donning the protective gear starting with their first practice of fall camp Monday night.

These caps are made of soft-shell pads that cover the outside of the helmet and absorb the shock and impact of contact. Data from the NFL showed that the Guardian Caps can reduce the force of head contact by 10% if one player is wearing it, and 20% if both players involved are.

In addition, Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president says that the caps have led to a nearly 50% reduction in concussions among the position groups who have donned the protective gear.

Now, as UNC enters the 2024 season, it is taking the extra step to protect players and reduce the number of concussions.

“Every player on the team except the quarterbacks, the kickers, and the punters wore those [Guardian Caps],” UNC Coach Mack Brown said following the team's practice Monday night. “The NFL this year has come out with a study [that says] by wearing those in practice there’s a lot fewer concussions.”