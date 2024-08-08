What Are Those Things on the Tar Heels' Helmets? They're Gaurdian Caps
CHAPEL HILL - Concussion prevention is at the forefront of the football world, as there’s been an emphasis on a reduced number of head impacts and creating rules to increase player safety.
Since 2022, the NFL has instituted the use of Guardian Caps to help reduce the number of head injuries, and in 2023 they became mandatory for every preseason practice and each regular season and postseason practice with contact.
North Carolina has embraced this as well, with the Tar Heels donning the protective gear starting with their first practice of fall camp Monday night.
These caps are made of soft-shell pads that cover the outside of the helmet and absorb the shock and impact of contact. Data from the NFL showed that the Guardian Caps can reduce the force of head contact by 10% if one player is wearing it, and 20% if both players involved are.
In addition, Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president says that the caps have led to a nearly 50% reduction in concussions among the position groups who have donned the protective gear.
Now, as UNC enters the 2024 season, it is taking the extra step to protect players and reduce the number of concussions.
“Every player on the team except the quarterbacks, the kickers, and the punters wore those [Guardian Caps],” UNC Coach Mack Brown said following the team's practice Monday night. “The NFL this year has come out with a study [that says] by wearing those in practice there’s a lot fewer concussions.”
Although the caps will not be worn in games, they will be mandatory at each practice throughout the season.
For Brown, the rationale, outside of the obvious hope of preventing injuries, is simple: If the NFL is doing it, so are we.
“They’re telling their players they have to wear them so we’re telling ours the same,” said Brown. “We feel like if we think the NFL feels it’s that important for them then we’re wearing it.”
UNC will hold 28 practices in total before its season opener against Minnesota on Aug. 29. With the goal of creating depth and rotating more bodies into the lineup, the use of the Guardian Caps is even more important.
To help give young guys some experience, Brown says the Tar Heels will hit more, leading to more physical practices in camp.
Although the caps will be a new look for a majority of players, tight end Bryson Nesbit has been an advocate of the equipment for multiple seasons.
“I actually wore it my sophomore year I believe during practice,” said Nesbit. “Coming from a family who is big into CTE and concussions, I’m a big proponent for it if it helps concussions. That’s my big take on it.”
From coaching staff to players, the Tar Heels are embracing the latest technology in an effort to minimize injuries. While quarterbacks and specialists often don non-contact jerseys in practice, the Guardian Caps will help the remaining positions when it comes to protecting their future beyond football.