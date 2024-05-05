With North Carolina’s recent big man target (Clifford Omoruyi) in the transfer portal committing to Alabama on Sunday, here is a list of the best nine remaining players that might fit the Tar Heels’ needs.

Please note being on this list doesn’t mean UNC has been in touch with any of these players, nor does it mean Hubert Davis and his staff haven't been in contact with players not noted below.

It’s simply a list we put together Sunday to give our readers some names to think about and also illuminate exactly what remains in the portal.

Provided are stats from this last season, and if a player has been at multiple schools already, noted are the number of years spent at each school, and how much eligibility each player has remaining: