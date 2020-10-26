TarHeelIllustrated - What Does A Healthy Leaky Black Look Like?

CHAPEL HILL – If you ever happen to spend much time speaking with Leaky Black, it’s not hard to get an early impression he’s not super comfortable talking himself up.

Humble, thoughtful and not one to ever make excuses, Black just isn’t going to pound his best boasting about all that makes him a talented ACC basketball player. So sometimes, to get the goods on something about him, one must go elsewhere.

And such a role fits right into Garrison Brooks’ comfort zone. Setting the stage: Black has been injured pretty much his entire time at North Carolina, including battling ankle and turf toe issues last season. He just wasn’t the kind of player the Heels have seen behind the curtain during the few moments Black has been healthy in past offseasons.

So, inquiring minds want to know, with Black now completely healthy as the Tar Heels prepare for a season that commences Nov. 25, what does a healthy Leaky Black look like?

Brooks was happy to oblige.

“A healthy Leaky Black looks like a Swiss Armey knife,” he replied. “He can do anything, that’s pretty much how I would describe him.”

Asked to dive in a little deeper, Brooks continued.