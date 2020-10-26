TarHeelIllustrated - What Does A Healthy Leaky Black Look Like?

What Does A Healthy Leaky Black Look Like?
CHAPEL HILL – If you ever happen to spend much time speaking with Leaky Black, it’s not hard to get an early impression he’s not super comfortable talking himself up.
Humble, thoughtful and not one to ever make excuses, Black just isn’t going to pound his best boasting about all that makes him a talented ACC basketball player. So sometimes, to get the goods on something about him, one must go elsewhere.
And such a role fits right into Garrison Brooks’ comfort zone. Setting the stage: Black has been injured pretty much his entire time at North Carolina, including battling ankle and turf toe issues last season. He just wasn’t the kind of player the Heels have seen behind the curtain during the few moments Black has been healthy in past offseasons.
So, inquiring minds want to know, with Black now completely healthy as the Tar Heels prepare for a season that commences Nov. 25, what does a healthy Leaky Black look like?
Brooks was happy to oblige.
“A healthy Leaky Black looks like a Swiss Armey knife,” he replied. “He can do anything, that’s pretty much how I would describe him.”
Asked to dive in a little deeper, Brooks continued.
“He’s been getting up and down the floor really well, of course he’s always getting people involved…,” the senior forward and second-team All-ACC selection from last year said. “He’s healed up really well from his injuries and I think he’s become like he was in high school, a big athletic guard. He’s just going to be really good this year. You’ll see.”
The 6-foot-8 native of Concord, NC, started games at four positions last season, was second on the team playing 950 minutes in spite of never being healthy, and he finished the season averaging 6.5 points, shooting 35.9 percent from the field, and 5.0 rebounds. He shot just 16-for-63 (25.4 percent) from 3-point range but did hand out 84 assists against 56 turnovers.
But that was last winter, and while UNC Coach Roy Williams is wasting no opportunities to remind the players of what helped lead to a 14-19 record, the second worst in program history, Black has physically and psychologically moved on. He feels different and his outlook has dramatically changed.
“Right now, I feel great,” Black said. “I feel like this is the best I’ve felt in a long time.”
He’s worked to strengthen his entire body with an emphasis on not having to rely so much on his ankle. So, after getting Brooks’ take it was time to get Black’s. He’s not one to discuss himself ad nauseum, but he did embrace the question:
What does a healthy Leaky Black look like?
“I only know one speed, and that’s just everything I have,” Black replied. “And I feel like with the ankle holding me back, it didn’t allow me to guard everyone full court like I’m accustomed to doing, or being confident in my offense making a cut or whatever the case may be.”
Black is one of three upper classmen on the roster who have logged quality minutes at UNC, so being healthy is a huge piece to whatever this team becomes. And it’s not just the physical stuff but how it affects his psyche. That’s big, too.
“I've never been this confident in my life,” Black said.
Not a lot of words, but that’s a heavy statement from a now healthy Leaky Black.