What Kind Of Player Is London Johnson? A Coach's Dream
Hubert Davis made a strong move towards Atlanta on Friday when he offered a pair of 5-star point guards from that greater metropolitan area.The Tar Heels offered two Top-20 floor generals from the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news