Changes in the college game were instrumental in giving Justin McKoy an opportunity to come back home to North Carolina.

The ball started rolling with the one-time automatic transfer rule, which is expected to pass when the NCAA votes on it April 15, which grants immediate eligibility for players who are entering the portal for the first time. In addition, the Atlantic Coast Conference university presidents recently voted to allow transfers from one member school to another.

Both criteria fit Justin McKoy. After spending two seasons at Virginia, he became the first commitment of the Hubert Davis era.