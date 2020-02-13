WINSTON-SALEM, NC – With its third losing streak of four or more games ongoing and a difficult stretch of contests on the horizon, where will struggling North Carolina go from here? The Tar Heels are coming off perhaps their most disappointing loss of the season, a 74-57 defeat at Wake Forest in a game they trailed by 26 points early in the second half. Wake went into the game having lost eight of its previous 10, like UNC, so it may also rank as the most bewildering performance of the season, as well. So, at 10-14 overall, including 3-10 in the ACC, and the probability of the Heels not reaching the postseason, what is their next step? “You’ve got to keep playing,” sophomore Leaky Black said, following Tuesday’s loss. “Honestly, this is our job right now (and) we’re not really doing our job well. So we’ve really got to take it seriously, more serious than what we’ve been doing. A lot of guys – we just really got to come in and compete.” The most challenging thing for Carolina about its current four-game losing streak is that it commenced when Cole Anthony returned after missing seven weeks with a knee injury. The Heels had battled through all kinds of adversity, as the injuries and losses piled up, but they were starting to find some form.



Anthony says he and the Heels won't lay down in spite of their struggles. (USA Today)

Garrison Brooks looked like an All-ACC big man, Black was getting healthy and showing he could run a team at the point, and Brandon Robinson was starting to rain 3-pointers with near regularity. So, with two straight wins in their back pockets and Anthony returning, thoughts of making a push to the NCAA Tournament wasn’t exactly crazy talk. Only that in retrospect it was. A one-point loss to Boston College at home followed by an ugly-but-competitive defeat at No. 8 Florida State and an overtime loss to Duke, a game the Heels led by 13 with 3:56 remaining in regulation and Tuesday’s debacle has the Heels reeling. They haven’t won a game with Anthony in uniform since the day after Thanksgiving, some 77 days ago. And UNC’s record now for the season versus the other bottom five teams in the ACC is 1-5 with the lone win at home over a Miami team that was forced to play a few walk ons that afternoon. Some might ask what is left for the Tar Heels to play for with seven regualr season contests and at least one ACC Tournament game remaining?



Keeling says he isn't letting up as his career winds down. (Jacob Turner, THI)