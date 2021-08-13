CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s current true freshmen class was ranked as the 16th best collection for the class of 2021, and that is with only 19 commitments.

It was an impressive haul for Mack Brown and his staff.

So now that they are all in Chapel Hill ensconced in the dog days of fall camp, with 12 of them also participating in spring practice in March and April, what are some of their older teammates saying about the newbies?