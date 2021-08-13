What's Being Said About Carolina's True Freshmen?
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s current true freshmen class was ranked as the 16th best collection for the class of 2021, and that is with only 19 commitments.
It was an impressive haul for Mack Brown and his staff.
So now that they are all in Chapel Hill ensconced in the dog days of fall camp, with 12 of them also participating in spring practice in March and April, what are some of their older teammates saying about the newbies?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news