After taking most of last week off following its loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship game, North Carolina’s football team was back at practice this past Saturday in preparation for its game versus Oregon in the Holiday Bowl on December 28.

The Tar Heels have eight practices scheduled for Chapel Hill before heading to San Diego on December 23, and they will practice four times there before facing the Ducks on an 8 PM kickoff. The game will air on FOX.

Here are some notes surrounding what’s going on with Carolina football: