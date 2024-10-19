Advertisement

in other news

UNC's True Recruiting Ranking for Class of 2025

UNC's True Recruiting Ranking for Class of 2025

So how does UNC stand in the Rivals average player recruiting rankings?

Premium content
 • Deana King
UNC Football Season Snap Counts 7 Games in

UNC Football Season Snap Counts 7 Games in

Entering its first bye week, North Carolina sits at 3-4 on the season. The Tar Heels continue play on Oct. 26 at Virgi

Premium content
 • Bryant Baucom
Hough WR Tyran Evans Had a 'Great Time' in Weekend Visit

Hough WR Tyran Evans Had a 'Great Time' in Weekend Visit

Tyran Evans is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound 3-star class of 2026 wide receiver of Hough High School in Charlotte who was in

 • Lee Wardlaw
Film Review: The New Look Tar Heels

Film Review: The New Look Tar Heels

North Carolina had some new and different offensive looks in Tuesday night's win over Memphis.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Daily Drop: How Many More Games Will the Tar Heels Win?

Daily Drop: How Many More Games Will the Tar Heels Win?

North Carolina’s football team is currently in its first of two open dates in the schedule, as the next one comes after

Video content
 • THI Staff

in other news

UNC's True Recruiting Ranking for Class of 2025

UNC's True Recruiting Ranking for Class of 2025

So how does UNC stand in the Rivals average player recruiting rankings?

Premium content
 • Deana King
UNC Football Season Snap Counts 7 Games in

UNC Football Season Snap Counts 7 Games in

Entering its first bye week, North Carolina sits at 3-4 on the season. The Tar Heels continue play on Oct. 26 at Virgi

Premium content
 • Bryant Baucom
Hough WR Tyran Evans Had a 'Great Time' in Weekend Visit

Hough WR Tyran Evans Had a 'Great Time' in Weekend Visit

Tyran Evans is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound 3-star class of 2026 wide receiver of Hough High School in Charlotte who was in

 • Lee Wardlaw
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 19, 2024
What’s Left for the Tar Heels?
circle avatar
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@HeelIllustrated

Sitting at 3-4 overall, 0-3 in the ACC, and in the first of two open dates over the next month, North Carolina has an uphill climb in front of it if the Tar Heels are going to make something of their season.

After starting out 3-0, although somewhat unimpressively, the Heels have dropped four consecutive games. The defense has imploded, the offense has been okay as third-team quarterback Jacolby Criswell learns week-by-week, and the special teams has been its usual occasionally self-destructive self.

Seven games in, and the Tar Heels have not been a good football team in really any area outside of Omarion Hampton at running back, Alijah Huzzie at cornerback and returning punts, and placekicker Noah Burnette.

So, with head coach Mack Brown the source of scorn by a growing contingent of UNC fans, where do the Tar Heels go from here through the rest of the season? What is left for them?

Here, we will offer at a variety of thoughts:

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
North Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement