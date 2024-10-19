What’s Left for the Tar Heels?

Sitting at 3-4 overall, 0-3 in the ACC, and in the first of two open dates over the next month, North Carolina has an uphill climb in front of it if the Tar Heels are going to make something of their season.

After starting out 3-0, although somewhat unimpressively, the Heels have dropped four consecutive games. The defense has imploded, the offense has been okay as third-team quarterback Jacolby Criswell learns week-by-week, and the special teams has been its usual occasionally self-destructive self.

Seven games in, and the Tar Heels have not been a good football team in really any area outside of Omarion Hampton at running back, Alijah Huzzie at cornerback and returning punts, and placekicker Noah Burnette.

So, with head coach Mack Brown the source of scorn by a growing contingent of UNC fans, where do the Tar Heels go from here through the rest of the season? What is left for them?

Here, we will offer at a variety of thoughts: