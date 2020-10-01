Wednesday afternoon's commitment by D'Marco Dunn has given Roy Williams some breathing space with the 2021 class. As the September calendar flips to October, North Carolina now has two commitments in its back pocket.

Dunn and Dontrez Styles will join forces in Chapel Hill. They also account for a pair of top100 players from the Tar Heel State: Styles, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Kinston is ranked No. 58 overall, and Dunn, a 6-foot-3 guard out of Fayetteville, is ranked No. 91 in his class.

The in-state duo should provide stability in the long term, as both are projected to spend multiple seasons inside the program. Styles, is a bigger, athletic wing, while Dunn is a scoring guard. However, he has said that he expects to get a shot at the point guard position once he puts on the Carolina blue.