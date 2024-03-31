As the dust on North Carolina’s basketball season continues to settle, it isn’t too soon to turn a focus toward what may transpire over the next month.

Plenty of Tar Heels have decisions to make. Some, such as Armando Bacot, Cormac Ryan, Paxson Wojcik, aren’t at a fork in the road, their college careers are over. They have exhausted their eligibility.

The rest of the players can return to Chapel Hill for another season, if they choose to. The range of options they have certainly varies, though.

According to our sources, UNC will look into the portal for some length, likely beginning with inside players. There isn’t any need to read into that, since it doesn’t appear there is an adequate replacement for Armando Bacot moving on.

Solid, yes, but not close to what Bacot provided. Any other work Carolina does in the portal could be reactionary to what happens within the current roster.

With that, here is a look at the Tar Heels with decisions to make:



