What's The Latest Regarding Carolina's Bowl Projections?

North Carolina entered the season ranked No.10 in the Associated Press poll. Finishing with a 6-6 record, however, the Tar Heels’ campaign didn't go as planned.

UNC did reach bowl eligibility for the third consecutive year, so there is still one more game to play, but who, when, and where won’t be determined until Sunday, Dec. 5. UNC will be playing in a bowl game for the third consecutive year and 36th in its history.

“It's the first time we've been to three straight bowls since 2016. So quite the accomplishment for these seniors, who the previous year before we came in, didn't get to go to a bowl game,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said following a 34-14 win over Wofford last week, which gave the Heels their sixth victory. “And that's your goal. So proud of the seniors, proud of the accomplishment.”

So, what is Carolina’s immediate bowl future? THI did some digging, and here is what we uncovered:

First, it is clear UNC’s bowl game will take place in the month of December. No January spot like last season when the Tar Heels played in the Orange Bowl. Also, the ACC pecking order has changed, and isn't as rigid as befor. After the first group, the bowls can basically wheel and deal to secure the best matchup for their games. Theoretically, that puts all of the bowls in play aside from the New Year’s 6 bowl, which will include the winner of the ACC championship game this weekend between Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, and the next three in that tier.

The Gator, Holiday, and Cheeze It bowls are part of the top tier and will comprise the loser of the ACC title game, NC State, and Clemson, because those teams have two or more wins than the rest of the qualified squads in the conference.

The available remaining bowls that could include UNC: Military Bowl, 12/27, Annapolis, MD; Fenway Bowl, 12/29, Boston, MA; Pinstripe Bowl, 12/29, New York, NY; Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 12/30, Charlotte, NC; Sun Bowl, 12/31, El Paso, TX.

In addition, the ACC could land a team or more in these following three bowls: Gasparilla Bowl, 12.23, St. Petersburg, FL; Birmingham Bowl, 12/28, Birmingham, AL; First Responder Bowl, 12/28, Dallas, TX.

Note that the new process in slotting teams in their bowls includes attempting to avoid having teams play in bowls in which it recently participated. As an example, UNC isn't likely to play in the Military Bowl, as it was there just two years ago.

North Carolina is one of ten ACC teams with guaranteed spots in bowl games joining No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 18 Wake Forest, No. 20 NC State, No. 23 Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Virginia.