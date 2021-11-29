What's The Latest Regarding Carolina's Bowl Projections?
North Carolina entered the season ranked No.10 in the Associated Press poll. Finishing with a 6-6 record, however, the Tar Heels’ campaign didn't go as planned.
UNC did reach bowl eligibility for the third consecutive year, so there is still one more game to play, but who, when, and where won’t be determined until Sunday, Dec. 5. UNC will be playing in a bowl game for the third consecutive year and 36th in its history.
“It's the first time we've been to three straight bowls since 2016. So quite the accomplishment for these seniors, who the previous year before we came in, didn't get to go to a bowl game,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said following a 34-14 win over Wofford last week, which gave the Heels their sixth victory. “And that's your goal. So proud of the seniors, proud of the accomplishment.”
So, what is Carolina’s immediate bowl future? THI did some digging, and here is what we uncovered:
First, it is clear UNC’s bowl game will take place in the month of December. No January spot like last season when the Tar Heels played in the Orange Bowl. Also, the ACC pecking order has changed, and isn't as rigid as befor. After the first group, the bowls can basically wheel and deal to secure the best matchup for their games. Theoretically, that puts all of the bowls in play aside from the New Year’s 6 bowl, which will include the winner of the ACC championship game this weekend between Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, and the next three in that tier.
The Gator, Holiday, and Cheeze It bowls are part of the top tier and will comprise the loser of the ACC title game, NC State, and Clemson, because those teams have two or more wins than the rest of the qualified squads in the conference.
The available remaining bowls that could include UNC: Military Bowl, 12/27, Annapolis, MD; Fenway Bowl, 12/29, Boston, MA; Pinstripe Bowl, 12/29, New York, NY; Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 12/30, Charlotte, NC; Sun Bowl, 12/31, El Paso, TX.
In addition, the ACC could land a team or more in these following three bowls: Gasparilla Bowl, 12.23, St. Petersburg, FL; Birmingham Bowl, 12/28, Birmingham, AL; First Responder Bowl, 12/28, Dallas, TX.
Note that the new process in slotting teams in their bowls includes attempting to avoid having teams play in bowls in which it recently participated. As an example, UNC isn't likely to play in the Military Bowl, as it was there just two years ago.
North Carolina is one of ten ACC teams with guaranteed spots in bowl games joining No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 18 Wake Forest, No. 20 NC State, No. 23 Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Virginia.
Bowl projections pretty much run the gamut for UNC, ranging from the Tar Heels playing in any of the available slots with the exception of the Birmingham, First Responders, Cheez It, and Military bowls.
According to numerous projections, three bowl games have emerged as the most likely options for UNC: Duke's Mayo Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, and Sun Bowl. Three projections have the Tar Heels facing Penn State at Yankee Stadium with another versus former ACC foe Maryland. Two have them versus Arizona State in El Paso, and two have Carolina taking on either Auburn or South Carolina in Charlotte.
The Duke's Mayo Bowl likely would be the most preferred spot for Carolina. It matches ACC and SEC teams, and a possible bragging-rights matchup versus the Gamecocks might intrigue frustrated Tar Heels fans.
It would also pit the Heels versus the team it faced in the first game of Mack Brown’s second stint at the helm, and was also Sam Howell’s college debut. Although it has not been determined if Howell will play in Carolina’s bowl, expectations are he will opt out. Missouri and Arkansas are two other teams previously projected to match up with the Tar Heels in Charlotte, though not in the latest wave of predictions.
Formally known as the Belk Bowl, UNC has played in this game four times in the bowl's history, with the Tar Heels last visit coming in December of 2013 with a 39-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.
The Gasparilla Bowl projections made by CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm would see the Tar Heels match up with an SEC, AAC, or the PAC 12 team. According to Palm, UNC will meet the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky; this is the inaugural game of the Gasparilla Bowl. One other projection has UNC versus WKU in that game, as well.
Bowl destinations should be determined by Sunday, Dec. 5, after the dust settles on the regular season following conference championship games slated for this weekend.
Note: THI looked at 14 different bowl projections in doing research for this piece.
UNC's Bowl History
Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 1947) – Lost 20-10 to Georgia
Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 1949 – Los 14-6 to Oklahoma
Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2, 1950) – Lost 27-13 to Rice
Gator Bowl (Dec. 28, 1963) – Beat Air Force 35-0
Peach Bowl (Dec. 30, 1970) – Lost 48-26 to Arizona State
Gator Bowl (Dec. 31, 1971) – Lost 7-3 to Georgia
Sun Bowl (Dec. 30, 1972) – Beat Texas Tech 32-28
Sun Bowl (Dec. 28, 1974) – Lost 26-24 to Mississippi State
Peach Bowl (Dec. 31, 1976) – Lost 21-0 to Kentucky
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 19, 1977) – Lost 21-17 to Nebraska
Gator Bowl (Dec. 28. 1979) – Beat Michigan 17-15
Bluebonnet Bowl (Dec. 31, 1980) – Beat Texas 16-7
Gator Bowl (Dec. 28, 1981) – Beat Arkansas 31-27
Sun Bowl (Dec. 25, 1982) – Beat Texas 26-10
Peach Bowl (Dec. 30, 1983) – Lost 28-3 to Florida State
Aloha Bowl (Dec. 27, 1986) – Lost 30-21 to Arizona
Peach Bowl (Jan. 2, 1993) – Beat Mississippi State 21-17
Gator Bowl (Dec. 31, 1993) – Lost 24-10 to Alabama
Sun Bowl (Dec. 29, 1994) – Lost 35-31 to Texas
CarQuest Bowl (Dec. 30, 1995) – Beat Arkansas 20-10
Gator Bowl (Jan. 1, 1997) – Beat West Virginia 20-13
Gator Bowl (Jan. 1, 1998) – Beat Virginia Tech 42-3
Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 19, 1998) – Beat San Diego State 20-13
Peach Bowl (Dec. 3, 2001) – Beat Auburn 16-10
Continental Tire Bowl (Dec. 30, 2004) – Lost 37-24 to Boston College
Meineke Car Care Bowl (Dec. 27, 2008) – Lost 31-30 to West Virginia
Meineke Car Care Bowl (Dec. 26, 2009) – Lost 19-17 to Pittsburgh
Music City Bowl (Dec. 31, 2010) – Beat Tennessee 30-27
Independence Bowl (Dec. 26, 2011) – Lost 41-24 to Missouri
Belk Bowl (Dec. 28, 2013) – Beat Cincinnati 39-17
Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26, 2014) – Lost 40-21 to Rutgers
Russell Athletic Bowl (Dec. 29, 2015) – Lost 49-38 to Baylor
Sun Bowl (Dec. 30, 2016) – Lost 25-23 to Stanford
Military Bowl (Dec. 27, 2019) – Beat Temple 55-13
Orange Bowl (Jan. 2, 2021) – Lost 41-27 to Texas A&M