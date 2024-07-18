Jaire Richburg is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound Class of 2026 wide receiver of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC. And the 3-star, who is ranked No. 20 in the state, catches passes from 4-star Class of 2025 pro-style quarterback and North Carolina commit Bryce Baker.

Baker's teammate was on campus in November for Carolina's 47-45 double-overtime thriller over Duke. He finally earned a UNC offer three months later in Feb. Since then, Richburg has been to Chapel Hill on several occasions, and Tar Heels' coaches have returned the favor.

Richburg was on campus April 2 for spring practice, June 12 for the King of the Hill 7-on-7 on 12, and June 23 for the Showtime Camp. And wide receivers' coach Lonnie Galloway made the trip to see Richburg's high school practice on May 2.

Richburg updated his Tar Heels' recruitment in an exclusive with THI today. Here is our full conversation with him: