What's To Know About Noteworthy Weekend Visitors?
North Carolina had a large number of recruits in to see the Tar Heels to squeak out a 45-42 win over Miami on Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium.
There were several players in attendance from the classes of 2023 and 2024, plus a couple of highly-ranked 2022 players who are committed to other schools.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news