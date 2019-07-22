News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 00:40:21 -0500') }} football Edit

What's Up With The QB Situation?

Oyy3aqcdlh5jyer0juda
UNC has three QBs in the mix entering fall camp, as Jace Ruder (pictured), Cade Fortin and Sam Howell are in competition (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHARLOTTE – The most asked question fans and observers have when they begin dissecting North Carolina’s football roster focuses on the quarterback position.UNC has three quarterbacks on scholarship...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}