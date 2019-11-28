On this day of giving thanks, it only makes sense to ask the THI staff what they think North Carolina’s football and basketball programs should be thankful for. So, here are our responses:





Deana King

UNC Basketball: UNC is now back in the hunt for elite hoops prospects. With the emergence of Coby White last year and the signing of future lottery pick and current Tar Heel, the Tar Heel basketball recruiting is on fire. The Class of 2020 is already signed and is loaded in talent. UNC Football: Two words, Mack Brown. The man has changed the entire Tar Heel fan base with the job he has done in just one year. The Tar Heels have already won more games than the past two years, sold out every home game in Kenan Stadium, and possibly signing the best recruiting class at UNC in a long time.



Kevin Roy

Basketball: UNC should be thankful for Cole Anthony. Beyond the obvious, Cole makes the players around him better and when conference play really heats up in January, it will show. Football: UNC should be thankful for the entire coaching staff. They are building something special in Chapel Hill and it will show on the field sooner rather than later.





John Gwaltney

Basketball: UNC should be thankful for Coby White and Cole Anthony. White showed everyone what a player could do in Carolina's offense becoming a one-and-done lottery pick while Anthony coming solidified that theory and the point guard position for the 2019-20 Tar Heels. Football: Two words. Mack Brown. Initially, Brown returning had some question marks, but the changes he has made in the football program and the culture of UNC football cannot be overlooked.



Jacob Turner

Basketball: UNC should be thankful for Cole Anthony because without him so far this season it would have no elite scorers to rely on, particularly when games get tight down the stretch. Football: The Tar Heels should be thankful for Mack Brown and his staff. They’ve completely changed the culture of the program and made players believe/want to play for the university again.





Jarrod Hardy

Basketball: Should be thankful for having Cole Anthony a part of this team, despite him not shooting well through the first 4 games, this is a different team with him on the floor. The freshmen point guard will get better and better as the season goes along and it will indeed improve the Tar Heels' chances of possibly making a deep March run. Football: That Mack is back. So far this team has won five games and eclipsed the win total for the past two seasons. This team has been in every single game all year, which is a testament to what Brown and his coaching staff is molding there guys into. They are also becoming bringing a lot of excitement around the program, therefore making North Carolina a really attractive place for recruits.



Jenna Miller

Basketball: UNC should be thankful for Roy Williams ability to put together a cohesive unit. The teams feels lopsided right now but they should be working as one by the time real conference play begins. Football: UNC should be thankful for the importance Bubba Cunningham placed on finding a replacement for the football team. For the first time in two years the team has a real chance at a bowl game and everything is trending up for Carolina football.



Andrew Jones