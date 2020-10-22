TarHeelIllustrated - What They're Saying About The Freshmen

CHAPEL HILL - The 2020-2021 North Carolina basketball season is fast approaching, and six true freshmen preparing for their first official taste of playing for one of the most prestigious programs in college basketball. The likes of Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Puff Johnson, Kerwin Walton, Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler all come to Chapel Hill as highly touted recruits in what is one of the Tar Heels’ best classes in recent memory. And, despite being only a handful of practices into the new season, expectations are undoubtedly high for the group as a whole. So, what do UNC Coach Roy Williams and the upperclassmen think about the newest crop of freshmen? Here’s what they had to say:



The Bigs

Roy Williams “The (freshmen) big guys can get to the board and rebound the ball and defend around the rim and score.”

“We’ve got two big freshmen in Walker Kessler and Day’Ron Sharpe. They're bigger, when they're in the game with Garrison (Brooks), they would be (the) five.”

Garrison Brooks “I’m impressed with both those young men (Kessler and Sharpe), they work really hard and they’re both adapting really well and catching on the speed right now. And coach is impressed with it and I think it’s great because it’s gonna help our team get a lot better every day.”

On Sharpe: “He shoots the ball really well. I joke around with him a lot, I call him Joel Embiid because I think he has a really good skill set, similar to Joel Embiid.”



The Perimeter