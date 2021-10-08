Another weekend, another high-profile visitor to the University of North Carolina campus.

This time it will be 2023 point guard, Simeon Wilcher. The 5-star from Roselle Catholic in New Jersey will begin his official Friday evening. Wilcher will be the first junior to take an official to Chapel this fall.

This isn't Wilcher's first recent visit however. He is coming off an official to Nebraska where his brother C.J. plays. He has also taken unofficial to Syracuse and and attended the Elite Camp at UCONN.