CHAPEL HILL – If your general thought about spring football games is that they are boring, and even meaningless, head on over to Kenan Stadium this weekend for a change in perspective. North Carolina isn’t going to beat around Saturday. Tar Heels coaches have plenty of evaluating to do, as the combination of position battles and young players make this one of the most intriguing spring games in recently memory at Carolina. “We will be looking at who can play,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center. “Who we will evaluate every play; who increases their value? “We want to walk out of this game and say, ‘our goals for spring were these things, we accomplished these, we’ve still for to get these… but this guy can play, we’re going to put him in there, and we’re going to put him on the blue team. We’re going to put him on the white team.” Among the key position battles is at quarterback, where Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson and third-year UNC holdover Conner Harrell are neck-and-neck. The quest for primary backup to Omarion Hampton at running back between true freshman Davion Gause and veteran Southern Cal transfer Darwin Barlow has been an interesting storyline this spring.

Sophomore defensive end Beau Atkinson has also received reps at the Rush position this spring. (THI)

Who will start at right guard? What is the depth behind Kaimon Rucker at Rush (formerly Jack)? What about Star? And what young players will shine who have turned in excellent springs to date: Sophomore WR Chris Culliver; true freshman WR Jordan Shipp; true freshman inside linebacker Ashton Woods; JC transfer cornerback Tyrane Stewart, among others. “They’ve obviously given impressions for coaches throughout the spring,” Brown said. “But who can you trust? Who can play at a high level? Who’s going to change a game and who’s gonna win a game? Because that’s what we’re looking for.” Boring and unimportant are not accurate ways to describe Carolina’s spring game. Plenty is on the line for the players and coaches. Everyone in the program knows it, and they are primed for a big day. “There’s a lot of excitement for Saturday, but there’s a tremendous amount of pressure on the guys,” Brown said. “This is important to them. This isn’t a boring spring game where you go out there and not work. We are actively looking at who can make us better.” Fans should know that quite a few Tar Heels of note will not play. Among them are tight ends Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver, running backs Caleb Hood and Jordan Louie, wide receivers Kobe Paysour, J.J. Jones, and Gavin Blackwell, OLB/Rush Kaimon Rucker, safety/star Kalen Cost (baseball), and cornerback Marcus Allen. Here is a quick primer on what to watch for Saturday:

Redshirt sophomore Trevyon Green (78) has the right offensive tackle spot anchored. (THI)