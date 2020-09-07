TarHeelIllustrated - What True Freshmen Are Ready To Play In The Opener?

CHAPEL HILL – The 2020 football season will be unlike any before and perhaps any the sports world will ever see again. And among the many oddities dotting the landscape is that true freshmen can play in every game this season yet maintain their freshman status for next year. So, for all intents and purposes, there won’t be any redshirting this fall. However, that doesn’t mean every newcomer will get on the field. Quite the contrary, but a few more may exceed the four-game NCAA maximum to still redshirt. Some will get on the field quite a bit in each game. So as North Carolina gets closer to kicking off its season at home versus Syracuse on Sept. 12, what true freshmen are most likely to be a part of the rotations in their position groups?





Josh Downs

5-foot-10, 175 pounds, WR/KR Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Jersey Number: 11

Downs is fast, really fast. Ask any Tar Heel or coach and the first thing out of their mouths is usually about Downs’ speed. Mack Brown said Downs will play in the opener and could end up being one of the kickoff returners, and he could end up returning some punts, too. He's currenly listed second at one WR spot behind Dazz newsome and ahead of Toe Groves, and he's also behind Newsome as a punt returner. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo said raves about Downs. “Josh is a has obviously been coached in high school, and he's done some work. He's come in a little bit more polished maybe than a typical freshman. He's a little bit sharper with routes. From an athletic standpoint, he's a great change of direction, slot receiver. "He's got great vertical speed, he catches the ball really well. So the system, he's adjusting to getting used to the tempo that we're in, to run a deep ball and to have to come back and run another one without coming out as new to some of the young guys. So, again, the learning curve for him more is on the physical end because he did such a great job of preparing himself mentally during the pandemic period.” – UNC OC Phil Longo



Kaimon Rucker

6-foot-1, 255 pounds, DE Hartwell, GA (Hart County HS) Jersey Number: 25

Rucker wasn’t nearly as ballyhooed when he committed in June of 2019, but the staff loved his intelligence, discipline and that he was way undervalued as an athlete and football player. Even though he missed some time last season with an injury, Rucker arrived at UNC ready to play and he will. And going into the opener, he's listed second on the depth chart at end behind Tomari Fox. “Kaimon Rucker is dynamite. I'd say of all the freshmen, he's probably gonna play the most. I think Kaimon Rucker can play a lot of things. There's another kid we're gonna use in a lot of different ways. He is a really, really talented kid.” – UNC DC Jay Bateman



Desmond Evans

6-foot-6, 245 pounds, OLB/DE Hybrid Sanford, NC (Lee County HS) Jersey Number: 10

Evans was the most celebrated member of the recruiting class of 2020 for good reason. Long, extremely quick and athlete (he was an accomplish basketball player in high school), and rangy, Evans has many tools that should help him have success at the college level. He's listed as second on the depth chart behind Tomon Fox. “Desmond Evans everyday does something you're like, ‘Yeah.’ I think he's still got to get a little bit stronger because he's so long, but there's times where he is an absolute dominant football player.” – UNC DC Jay Bateman

Note: Mack Brown on both Rucker and Evans: “The outside linebacker position, we’re excited about the young ones. Kaimon Rucker and Desmond Evans played a whole lot on Saturday… We feel like those other two young guys are going to play against Syracuse, for sure.”





Jonathan Adorno

6-foot-4, 300 pounds, OL Raleigh, NC (Rolesville HS) Jersey Number: 52

Adorno has been one of the big surprises since the team arrived in Chapel Hill this summer. He’s passed by several more experienced players and was preparing to play multiple positions until an injury to Ty Murray allowed Adorno to grab a hold of the backup center spot. And, since Mack Brown has been clear they don’t want Brian Anderson playing 90 snaps in a game, Adorno is very likely to see time each week. “I do think that’s still the biggest question mark in the next two weeks is we want Jonathan Adorno, who played center the entire scrimmage for the white team, we want him to keep coming on and be ready to play… We have put Adorno at backup center, period. So he’s going to play that position for the next two weeks.” – UNC HC Mack Brown





Ja'Qurious Conley

6-foot, 210 pounds, Nickel/Safety Jacksonville, NC (Northside HS) Jersey Number: 0

Conley made an early impression with his performance and that he was physically ready to play at this level. He’s athletic and strong and has played well enough the staff was comfortable moving Trey Morrison around to various other spots in the secondary. he's currently listed second on the depth chart behind Morrison. “We got a freshman, Ja’Qurious Conley, who I think is going to be a really, really good player. I think we'll probably get him in some situations to do some stuff… I think, eventually, he's gonna primarily be a safety. Safety's the hardest position in the defense. I think early on we realized that he needed to be in a role where he could play and play right now because I think he is really talented. "We're primarily playing him in nickel, a little bit of safety in certain personnel packages. I've heard the other kids talk about it, I've heard everybody talk about, he is a really talented kid. He can do a lot. So, I think he'll probably primarily be at nickel but I think, as the season progresses, you'll see him do a lot.” – UNC DC Jay Bateman





Myles Murphy

6-foot-3, 295 pounds, DL Greensboro, NC (Dudley HS) Jersey Number: 88

Murphy was one of the early true freshmen names Mack Brown mentioned more than a month ago, and it has become clear he will see the field some. Murphy has mostly worked at the tackle spots but has gotten in some reps on the outside, too. He’s athletic enough to help some outside and strong enough to handle a role on the inside. Good thing for the Tar Heels, too, because those are positions of need. He is currently listed third at DT behind Jahlil Taylor and Xach Gill. “We're getting Myles Murphy, a freshman who's a big, really talented kid in there some reps. I'm excited to see Myles continue, Tim Cross is doing a good job with him.” – UNC DC Jay Bateman





Tony Grimes