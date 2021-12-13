The early signing day is fast approaching and North Carolina will sign a very highly-ranked 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday. The Tar Heels currently have 16 committed prospects from the states of North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama, but could add to that number in the next couple of days.

There are some targets that UNC is still recruiting whether they are committed to another school or not, so what were they up to this past weekend, which was the final part of the live recruiting period before signing day?

THI takes a look at those possible targets: