What Were Some Remaining 2022 Targets Up To This Weekend?
The early signing day is fast approaching and North Carolina will sign a very highly-ranked 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday. The Tar Heels currently have 16 committed prospects from the states of North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama, but could add to that number in the next couple of days.
There are some targets that UNC is still recruiting whether they are committed to another school or not, so what were they up to this past weekend, which was the final part of the live recruiting period before signing day?
THI takes a look at those possible targets:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news