College football coaching staffs do not recruit the high school ranks for immediate needs in most cases, though sometimes they do. And the new one-time transfer rule means the portal affords staffs opportunities to quickly fill those holes with experienced, college athletes and students.

The undertaking of building and sustaining a program is constant and is more of a layering process done through recruiting high school prospects. That is the lifeblood of a program.

In looking down the road at North Carolina’s cornerback room, Tar Heels fans can expect considerable change over the next 24 months, but there is uncertainty over who will fill the voids left by a deep group of talented players who likely will depart by the end of the 2022 football season.



