ATLANTA – Adversity is a part of football, and the teams that usually handle it the best win games.

North Carolina certainly faced some self-induced hardship Saturday at Center Parc Stadium.

Three turnovers, all in the second half, and a failed attempt on fourth down at your own 39-yard-line, clearly qualifies.

Making the latter play even more damaging, was that UNC’s fourth-and-two lost eight yards when Drake Maye was sacked, giving Georgia State the ball at the Carolina 31.

Yet, the Panthers didn’t score on the ensuing possession, and managed only three points after gaining possession via turnovers or downs, as UNC’s defense bowed up and helped the Tar Heels to a 35-28 victory.

UNC got away with the four snafued possessions, because the defense stepped up and got stops.

“It was just the mindset,” said UNC linebacker Power Echols, when asked about the stops.

Carolina seemingly took control of the game in the second quarter taking a 21-3 lead, and with it 21-10 and 1:31 remaining before halftime, UNC Coach Mack Brown opted to go for it.