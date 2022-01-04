When Love Is In The Air, The Tar Heels Usually Win

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – Sometimes, numbers don’t lie.

And in the case of North Carolina sophomore guard Caleb Love, they reveal quite a bit: When Love plays very well, UNC wins. When he doesn’t, the Tar Heels’ chances at notching a victory are considerably diminished.

The eyes haven’t lied over the first 13 games of the season, either, but numbers simply back that up, and fortify that reality.

The most recent example came in North Carolina’s 91-65 win at Boston College, when Love led UNC with 22 points. Now, the Heels rolled in the game, using a 46-12 run in the first half to take a 49-20 lead at halftime, but Love was still fantastic in the contest.

He was 7-for-11 from the floor, including 4-for-6 from three-point range, he also handed out a pair of assists and didn’t turn over the ball. It was the fourth time he has led Carolina in scoring this season and fifth time he has hit the 22-point mark, which is also his high scoring number for the season.

Five times at 22, and while he wanted to push that number up Sunday, Love understands why Hubert Davis removed him from the game for good with 6:38 remaining and the Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) leading by 36 points.

“Yeah, I don’t know what it is,” Love said about finishing with 22 points again. “But I laugh at Coach, I’m like, ‘I was at 22, Coach,” and he took me out. It’s all good, we’ve got to get the young guys some run and it was good to see them out there learning and getting better.”