When we start narrowing down a list of the most recruiting prospects in the 2021 class for North Carolina, we don't have to go much farther than Hunter Sallis.

The 6-foot-5 guard out of Omaha is ranked No. 11 nationally by Rivals, and is the highest rated point guard remaining on the board.

So it is no surprise that he holds more than 30 offers which includes ones from the likes of North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Gonzaga, Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, and multiple invites from every Power Five conference in the country.

The Tar Heels offered back in late April, and they have been considered the frontrunner ever since.

So how much of that is fact and what is fiction? Rivals' National Analyst Eric Bossi should know as well as anyone. The Kansas City native can hop on the interstate and see Sallis in no time. He has probably spent more time watching the five-star play and talking with the family than any other member of the recruiting media.



