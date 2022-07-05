With 3-star WR Chris Culliver committing to North Carolina on Monday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

With Culliver popping for the Tar Heels will place UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2022 at No. 21 up a spot from the No. 22 position before the decision. UNC’s average player ranking went up from 5.68 to 5.69 rose from No. 24 to No.22 in average ranking per commitment tied with Stanford and Florida State. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.