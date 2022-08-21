With 3-star defensive end Joshua Horton committing to North Carolina on Friday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

Horton popping for the Tar Heels places UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2022 at No. 30, dropping seven spots from the No. 23 position before the decision. UNC’s average player ranking decreased to 5.68 from 5.69 and dropped to No. 26 from No. 25 in average ranking per commitment. There have been numerous highly ranked prospects making their decisions by choosing other schools and an updated rankings update by Rivals. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.