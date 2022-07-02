With North Carolina gaining four commitments in two days in 4-star WR Christian Hamilton, 4-star DE Jaybron Harvey, 3-star OT Robert Grigsby, and 3-star OT DJ Geth, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

The quartet popping for the Tar Heels will place UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2022 at No. 22, up seventeen spots from the No. 39 position before their decisions. UNC’s average player ranking stayed the same at 5.68 and dropped to No. 24 in average ranking per commitment. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.