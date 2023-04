With 3-star linemen Jani Norwood's announcement Wednesday to attend North Carolina, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature for the class of 2024. This is where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

Norwood popping for the Tar Heels places UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2024 at No. 9 nationally. UNC’s average player ranking starts at 5.611 and ranked No. 31 in average ranking per commitment. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.