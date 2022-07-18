With 4-star defensive end/outside linebacker Rico Walker committing to North Carolina on Monday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

Walker popping for the Tar Heels places UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2022 at No. 23, dropping two spots from the No. 21 position before the decision. UNC’s average player ranking stayed the same at 5.69 dropping to No. 25 from No.22 in average ranking per commitment after numerous highly ranked prospects made their decisions choosing other schools. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.