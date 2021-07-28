Where Might Day'Ron Sharpe Go In Thursday's NBA Draft?

With the NBA Finals having concluded a bit more than a week ago, that means it’s time for the NBA Draft, even if NFL training camps have already begun. Such is the continued fallout of the COVID era. One former North Carolina Tar Heel will hear his name called at some point on the night. Perhaps late in the first round or early in the second round, projections indicate Day’Ron Sharpe will find out where he will begin his NBA career. Sharpe played just one season for the Tar Heels averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per contest. He scored in double figures 12 times with a high of 25 in a win over Notre Dame. Sharpe scored 14 or more points on six occasions. He pulled down 10 or more rebounds in a game eight times with a high of 16 in a win at Miami. Sharpe staying in the NBA draft marks the third straight season UNC had a one and done player. In 2019, Nassir Little and Coby White left after one season, and a year ago Cole Anthony did so. So where will Sharpe go? THI compiled projections from many of the top mock drafts available, along with their takes on Sharpe as an NBA prospect. Below ten projections for Sharpe along with brief notes on his game from those services:



CBS Sports - Second ROund, 39th overall pick, Sacramento

With Marvin Bagley III failing to meet lofty expectations, Sacramento grabs big man insurance in an energizer bunny-of-a-big in Day'ron Sharpe, a board-crasher who brought down nearly eight rebounds per game and finished No. 1 nationally in offensive rebounding rate as a freshman at UNC.



Bleacher Report - First Round, 27th overall pick, Brooklyn

Sharpe has been tied to the Clippers and Nets, though mostly by speculation. The fact that he's had few workouts suggests he feels good about his draft stock.

NBADraft.net - Second Round, 34th overall pick, New Orleans

Strengths: A true throwback big man, Sharpe is the best rebounder of the class, as well as one of the best post scorers and shot blockers…With his 6’11 size, strength and timing, Sharpe hauls in rebounds with 7.6 per game…The freshman standout has a solid repertoire of post moves, able to go right through smaller defenders, or over taller defenders with jump hooks, pivots and over the shoulder jumpers…Sharpe has great timing and athleticism, and had plenty of thunderous rejections this season for the Tar Heels…Has great potential as a disruptive interior force, rebounder and post scorer, especially considering his youth and ability to continue improving his shot… Weaknesses: As the NBA has evolved into a pace and space league, interior big men who aren’t a three from deep have become less and less useful…Sharpe missed both of his attempts from deep, and shot just 50.5% from the charity stripe, meaning it will take some serious development for him to be even a decent shooter from mid-range or three-point range…

NBADraftRoom.com - First Round, 27th overall pick, Brooklyn

Even though centers aren’t valued highly these days it’ll be hard to pass on a talent like Sharpe. He’ll be in the league for a decade+.

NBCSports.com - First Round, 27th overall pick, Brooklyn

You can never count out the Nets and GM Sean Marks, no matter how late they are picking in the draft, as they have a knack for seeing things other teams don't. In Sharpe, they would get a big man with excellent size whose biggest selling point is rebounding. Sharpe would give them a young big man to develop after the departure of Jarrett Allen. With DeAndre Jordan getting up there in age, Sharpe could join Nic Claxton in the prospect pool.

BasketballNews.com - First Round, 25th overall pick, L.A. Clippers

A big, physical presence on the interior, Day’Ron Sharpe also has great vision as a passer too. He excels at facilitating out of the post and has an array of low-post moves as a scorer as well. Sharpe will need to clean up his footwork and techniques on the defensive end, but overall, he shows great promise. At the very least, he should be solid player at the next level.

SI.com - First Round, 25th overall pick, L.A. Clippers

Sharpe’s strong predraft process could culminate with him coming off the board earlier than expected. He’s been tipped as a possible trade-back target for late-lottery teams, which could see him sneak into the top 20, depending on how things materialize. Teams say Sharpe has been terrific on the workout circuit, having improved his conditioning, shot the ball surprisingly well, and impressed in interviews. He has the makings of a reliable role player in the long run, with his ceiling tied to his offensive development and potential as a passer. While not supremely athletic or skilled as a scorer, Sharpe is a highly competitive, high-effort rebounder with more upside than most traditional centers in his mold.

NBADraft.TheRinger.com - First Round, 30th overall pick, Utah

On Sunday, ESPN reported “the Jazz reportedly have some luxury tax concerns” and may look to move a veteran like Joe Ingles for a pick. The Action Network’s Matt Moore said the Jazz are “eager” to move Derrick Favors and would attach this pick to do so. League sources have told me the same. If Utah elects to retain this selection, or add another, Sharpe is a perfect target. He’s a tough big who could back up Rudy Gobert and provide some small-ball 5 potential with his versatility.

WatchStadium.com - First Round, 25th overall pick, L.A. Clippers

Sharpe is a hard-playing big man who can score around the basket and rebound at a high level. He’ll need to work on expanding his shooting range, but he has a high motor and can impact the game on the defensive end. He’s one of the top big men in this draft.

Yahoo! Sports - Second Round, 38th overall pick, Chicago