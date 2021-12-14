With 3-star safety Will Hardy committing to play football at North Carolina on Monday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

Hardy flipping his commitment from Virginia to the Tar Heels keeps UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2022 at No. 8. UNC’s average player ranking decreased slightly from 5.83 to 5.82 and Carolina stayed at No. 5 in average ranking per commitment. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. This includes the latest class of 2022 recruiting rankings from last week where some recruits' ratings went up, down, or stayed the same. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.