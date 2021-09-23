With 4-star RB George Pettaway committing to play football at North Carolina on Wednesday, THI dives into our new regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

Pettaway popping for the Tar Heels moved UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2022 up from No. 17 to No. 12. UNC’s average player ranking improved from 5.78 to 5.79 and Carolina rose from No.10 to No.8 in average ranking per commitment.