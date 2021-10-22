With 5-star OT Zach Rice committing to play football at North Carolina on Thursday, THI dives into our new regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

Rice popping for the Tar Heels moved UNC’s team ranking for the class of 2022 up from No. 14 to No. 9. UNC’s average player ranking improved from 5.79 to 5.81 and Carolina rose from No.8 to No.5 in average ranking per commitment. And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsehwere. We go strictly by the Rivals points raking system.