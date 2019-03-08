CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams always knew Luke Maye had a chance. That wasn’t a belief shared by some of the Hall of Fame head coach’s assistants. Still, North Carolina’s coach never wavered. He just believed. “I remember standing in the (Smith Center) hallway out there on the other side and telling him and his dad, ‘Don’t be in a rush, don’t be in a rush,’” Williams said during Thursday’s press conference in advance of Saturday’s game versus Duke, which is also Senior Day. “And I remember pulling Mark (Maye) over to the side and saying, ‘Please, don’t be in a rush, he’s got a chance, I really believe he has a chance.’” A 3-star power forward out of Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, the son of former UNC quarterback Mark Maye had offers from over 12 Division I programs, including ACC foes Notre Dame and Clemson and Virginia was reportedly close to offering. Maye had plenty of opportunities to accept a full ride elsewhere but wanted to come to Chapel Hill like his mother and father did. He was born into a UNC household and dreamed of putting on that Carolina blue jersey one day. “He wanted to be a Tar Heel,” Williams said. “I was very fortunate, and I knew that and tried to tell him how badly we wanted him so that part makes it look like he’s come from nowhere. But he could have gone to Davidson, he could have gone to probably Clemson, Virginia, Notre Dame. He had some good offers, he was just a North Carolina guy.”

Jenna Miller, THI

Maye enrolled at UNC in the fall of 2015 and didn’t exactly tear it up in his freshman campaign. Averaging just 1.2 points in 5.6 minutes a game, his playing time was limited, but that didn’t deter him. Instead, he stayed in the gym and worked, something his head coach never forgot. “When a young man sits in my office and says, ‘Coach, I’m gonna show you, nobody’s ever going to outwork me,’ I remember that moment,” Williams recalled, clearly enjoying the memory. “I can take you up there and tell you which chair he was sitting in and which chair I was sitting in.” Now on scholarship, Maye’s playing time and contributions increased in his sophomore campaign when he averaged 14.2 minutes, 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds as the Tar Heels won their sixth national championship. Not to mention the most memorable moment of his career occurred when he hit the game-winning shot against Kentucky to send UNC to the Final Four. Building off that life-changing shot and a Most Outstanding Player of the South Regional, where he averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in a pair of wins over Butler and then the historic victory over Kentucky, Maye had an outstanding junior campaign that saw his game soar first-team All-ACC status. He averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game. Maye was regarded one of the best players in the nation, as he was also honored as a third-team All-America, the ACC’s Most Improved Player and even a second-team Academic All-American for his work in the classroom. But Maye wasn’t satisfied. He seemingly never is. “I had a really strong year, but I think there’s a lot of areas I can improve on,” Maye said before this current season started. “I didn’t finish as well at the basket as I could have. I had some games where I really struggled offensively. I struggled from the free throw line in my mind but, overall, I think I can be a lot better.”

Maye's arrival came in the regionals two years ago. USA Today