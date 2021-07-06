The first AAU basketball recruiting live period in exactly two years begins this Thursday (July 8) and runs through Sunday (July 11). College coaches will be traveling across the country to watch recruits for the first time on this stage.

Tar Heel Illustrated will be on the road, and it will be our first time taking in these players as well. We saw several in Indiana in April, but this will be a much bigger deal, and we will be at two events.

Our route will be a familiar one from the past few years. We will be at the Lake Point Champion Center in Emerson, GA, on Thursday and Friday for the Under Armour Association Session I. From there, we will head west on Interstate 20 to Hoover, AL, and the Met Plex for the Adidas 3SSB event Saturday and Sunday.



