Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Which North Carolina Teams had the Most NBA Players?

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With the NBA summer season here and so many players trying to earn shots at making rosters in the league, a question was asked to us here at THI about what North Carolina team produced the most NBA players.

So, we did the digging, and the results are interesting. We chose to include players that made ABA teams, since they could have also made NBA squads had they taken that path. Money was part of some decisions back then, of course.

The criteria are simple: A Tar Heel must have made a roster. All but one on this list got into a game. Below are seven UNC teams that had seven or more future NBA players. The rest of Carolina’s clubs, beginning with Dean Smith’s first Final Four team in the 1966-67 season, are also listed below with the number of NBA (and some ABA) players noted.

Of the seven clubs featured, one had nine future NBA players and the other six had seven. Only one of these clubs won a national title and one other reached the NCAA title game. One lost in the Final Four, two reached the Elite Eight before losing, one lost in the Sweet 16, and another fell in the NCAA second round.

More of the breakdown: 12 teams had 6 future NBA players; 14 had 5; eight had 4; four had 3; five had 2; two had 1; and none had zero.

The list:


1991 (Nine)

Eric Montross

Derrick Phelps

Pete Chilcutt

Kevin Salvadori

George Lynch

Hubert Davis

Matt Wenstrom

Clifford Rozier

Rick Fox

Finish: 29-6, ACC Tourney champs; NCAA Final Four


1977 (Seven)

Dudley Bradley

Phil Ford

Walter Davis

Tom LaGarde

Rich Yonaker

Mike O’Koren

John Kuester

Finish: 28-5, ACC 1st place & tourney champs, NCAA title game


1987 (Seven)

Joe Wolf

Kenny Smith

J.R. Reid

Jeff Lebo

Dave Popson

Scott Williams

Steve Bucknall

Finish: 32-4, unbeaten in ACC play, Elite Eight


1989 (Seven)

Jeff Lebo

Steve Bucknall

Pete Chilcutt

J.R. Reid

Hubert Davis

Scott Williams

Rick Fox

Finish: 29-8, ACC tourney champs, NCAA Sweet 16


1994 (Seven)

Eric Montross

Jeff McInnis

Derrick Phelps

Rasheed Wallace

Kevin Salvadori

Jerry Stackhouse

Serge Zwikker

Finish: 28-7, ACC tourney champs, NCAA 2nd round


2009 (Seven)

Tyler Hansbrough

Ty Lawson

Wayne Ellington

Tyler Zeller

Ed Davis

Danny Green

Larry Drew

Finish: 34-4, ACC 1st place, NCAA champions


2012 (Seven)

Kendall Marshall

P.J. Hairston

John Henson

Reggie Bullock

Harrison Barnes

James Michael McAdoo

Tyler Zeller

Finish: 32-6, ACC 1st place, NCAA Elite Eight


The Rest...

1967 - 6 1968 – 5

1969 – 4

1970 – 2

1971 – 2

1972 – 5

1973 – 4

1974 – 6

1975 – 5

1976 – 6

1978 – 6

1979 – 4

1980 – 4

1981 – 3

1982 – 3

1983 – 3

1984 – 6

1985 – 4

1986 – 6

1988 – 6

1990 – 6

1992 – 5

1993 – 5

1995 – 5

1996 – 5

1997 – 5

1998 – 5

1999 – 1

2000 – 2

2001 – 2

2002 – 1

2003 – 5

2004 – 5

2005 – 6

2006 – 3

2007 – 6

2008 – 5

2010 – 6

2011 – 6

2013 – 5

2014 – 4

2015 – 5

2016 – 5

2017 – 4

2018 – 2

2019 – 4

Note: We stopped at 2019 since players from teams since then are still trying to make rosters that haven’t yet.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement