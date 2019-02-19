Who Will Be The Heels' Unsung Hero Wednesday Night?
Among the things everyone can usually count on in a UNC-Duke game is that both teams will have players step up and play above expectations and serve as their teams’ unsung heroes for the game.This ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news