CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina opened its 2023 season with a 31-17 win over South Carolina. And for just the second time against a Power 5 opponent since 2019, UNC didn’t allow a sack. When a quarterback goes an entire game without being sacked, the first place most people look is at the offensive line, There are more things, however, that contribute to keeping a signal caller upright, so what did Carolina do differently to help protect its Heisman hopeful quarterback?

Physical Running

To slow down a pass rush, UNC offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and offensive line coach Randy Clements stressed the importance of a physical running game. Against South Carolina, UNC's running backs British Brooks and Omarion Hampton combined for 139 yards on 31 carries, with 90 of those yards gained after contact. This success forced the Gamecock defense to play honestly, giving Drake Maye an average of 3.64 seconds to throw on play action passes—a rarity in college football. In 2022, Carolina running backs averaged 22 carries per game, while Maye threw the ball 36.9 times. Against USC, Maye attempted 32 passes. Maintaining balance is key in protecting Maye as the season progresses.

Running Back Blocking

Brooks and Hampton didn't just excel at running the ball; they also effectively blocked blitzing linebackers, providing Maye with extra time to throw. Hampton's improved pass blocking, with a season-opening grade of 74.7 compared to last season's 49.4, validated the offseason praise. Maye emphasized that protection goes beyond tactics, highlighting the deep team relationships where his teammates take protecting him to heart. "They're great in protection," Maye said of the running back duo. "They will stick their noses in someone's face. It's all about the relationships and the willingness of the guys to protect me.”

Passing Philosophy

Maye's initial college football attempt was an incomplete deep pass to JJ Jones against Florida A&M, reflecting former offensive coordinator Phil Longo's aggressive approach. However, such longer-developing routes can expose the quarterback to sacks. In 2023, Maye's first pass was an eight-yard screen to a running back, which effectively opened up the playbook. With a quarterback as accurate as Maye, Lindsey can to use a short passing plan as an extension of the running game. More than 65 percent of Maye’s attempts traveled less than 10 yards in the air, highlighting Maye’s commitment to this approach. "I'm trying to get it to the guys," said Maye. “A three-yard gain is better than waiting for a bigger play. That's my mentality, and that's what I focused on in the offseason—being patient and taking what's available.”

Offensive Line Play