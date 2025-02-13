Why the Sudden Swoon in Jackson's Production?

CLEMSON, SC – In basically a matter of a finger snap, Ian Jackson’s soaring freshman season hit the skids and has devolved into a complicated mess that might serve as the most head scratching of North Carolina’s many problems.
Splitting up Jackson’s last 14 games offers a brutal reality of what was and what now is.
In a seven-game span starting with a December 21 win over UCLA at Madison Square Garden, Jackson averaged 22.7 points, shot 56-for-93 (60.2%) from the field, including 19-for-46 (41.3%) from the perimeter, and averaged attempting 5.7 free throws per game.
He had become the Tar Heels’ best scorer and was certifying himself as a first-round NBA prospect for the June draft. He was confident, spoke often about “just balling” when asked about his production.
Ian Jackson had simply become “Ian” to many. He was that guy.
Over the last seven games, however, beginning with a January 18 home loss to Stanford, Jackson has averaged 7.4 points, shot 18-for-59 (30.5%) from the floor, including 5-for-26 (19.2%) from 3-point range, and has averaged attempting only 2 free throws per game.
UNC Coach Hubert Davis, though, wasn’t interested Monday night in diving into the stark contrast between the seven-game segments.
"For all of our guys, it's not just about scoring,” he said following the Tar Heels’ 85-65 loss at Clemson in Littlejohn Coliseum. “There's just so many ways that you can make impactful plays in order to help the team win. It's defensively, rebounding, diving on the floor, talking on defense. And so, there are stretches where, from an offensive standpoint, for any player, where they struggle, they're out of rhythm.
“Those things happen to everyone. But the things that you do have control over is defense, rebounding, different stuff like that. And so, Ian's a great kid and a talented player, and I love coaching."
Jackson scored 3 points against the Tigers, hitting a tri of free throws over the final 1:32 of the contest. It was the second consecutive game he did not score from the field. His 0-for-8 effort at Clemson combined with 0-for-3 last Saturday against Pittsburgh are alarming numbers for anyone who saw Jackson play between UCLA and the rout of Cal that preceded the downslide.
In addition, Jackson has not converted from the field in the first half of the last three games and hasn’t made a field goal in the first half in four of the last seven contests.
UNC's move to a four-guard starting lineup could be part of the cause. Jackson has been the de facto four-man and is in the corner to start offensive possessions much more than previously when he was on the perimeter and in position to drive to the basket, which is his greatest attribute.
Pressed more about the contrasting seven-game stretches, Davis paused before offering a little more insight into the 6-foot-4 New Yorker’s struggles.
"I don't know. I mean, it's always as a player, and this isn't in regards to Ian, to everybody, there's an adjustment as you continue to grow as a player,” he said. “Scouting reports change on you, tendencies from the opponent are noticed more. And those are great opportunities for growth out there on the floor.
“And so, as I said before, I loved coaching Ian and I couldn't think of a better person to coach and to be around every day."
Of Jackson’s 52 points over the last seven outings, 19 came in the overtime win at home over Boston College. The win over Pitt last weekend was the first time UNC won a game with Jackson failing to score in double figures since he scored just 5 points in a 26-point win over La Salle on December 14.
UNC also beat Dayton and Elon with Jackson scoring in single digits. Overall, the Tar Heels are 9-5 when he’s at 10 or more points, which includes close losses at Kansas and to Florida, plus against Michigan State, Alabama, and Louisville. UNC is 4-6 when Jackson scores fewer than 10 points, including 2-6 against power conference opponents.
“He’s a really great player, he’s trying to find his groove and rhythm a little bit,” RJ Davis said about his younger teammate. “Teams are playing him a little bit differently now. But he’ll find his groove (and it) will help him.”
Time is running out. The Tar Heels have seven games remaining in the regular season and then at least one in the ACC Tournament.
At 14-11 overall and 7-6 in the ACC, and losers of five of their last seven games, getting Jackson going might be the best way for the Heels to flip their season onto a more successful course.
That quest begins Saturday night at Syracuse.