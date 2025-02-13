Why the Sudden Swoon in Jackson's Production?

(Photo by Darren Tart/THI)

CLEMSON, SC – In basically a matter of a finger snap, Ian Jackson’s soaring freshman season hit the skids and has devolved into a complicated mess that might serve as the most head scratching of North Carolina’s many problems. Splitting up Jackson’s last 14 games offers a brutal reality of what was and what now is. In a seven-game span starting with a December 21 win over UCLA at Madison Square Garden, Jackson averaged 22.7 points, shot 56-for-93 (60.2%) from the field, including 19-for-46 (41.3%) from the perimeter, and averaged attempting 5.7 free throws per game. He had become the Tar Heels’ best scorer and was certifying himself as a first-round NBA prospect for the June draft. He was confident, spoke often about “just balling” when asked about his production. Ian Jackson had simply become “Ian” to many. He was that guy. Over the last seven games, however, beginning with a January 18 home loss to Stanford, Jackson has averaged 7.4 points, shot 18-for-59 (30.5%) from the floor, including 5-for-26 (19.2%) from 3-point range, and has averaged attempting only 2 free throws per game. UNC Coach Hubert Davis, though, wasn’t interested Monday night in diving into the stark contrast between the seven-game segments. "For all of our guys, it's not just about scoring,” he said following the Tar Heels’ 85-65 loss at Clemson in Littlejohn Coliseum. “There's just so many ways that you can make impactful plays in order to help the team win. It's defensively, rebounding, diving on the floor, talking on defense. And so, there are stretches where, from an offensive standpoint, for any player, where they struggle, they're out of rhythm. “Those things happen to everyone. But the things that you do have control over is defense, rebounding, different stuff like that. And so, Ian's a great kid and a talented player, and I love coaching."

"I don't know. I mean, it's always as a player, and this isn't in regards to Ian, to everybody, there's an adjustment as you continue to grow as a player. Scouting reports change on you, tendencies from the opponent are noticed more. And those are great opportunities for growth out there on the floor." UNC Coach Hubert Davis on Ian Jackson's struggles