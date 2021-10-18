Simeon Wilcher began his official visit to the University of North Carolina on October 8. Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with his father, Sergio, two days later, just hours after the family had returned home to New Jersey.

Mr. Wilcher called the visit "amazing." The world found out exactly how great it was less than a week later when Simeon committed to the Tar Heels last Friday night. The family may not have known what they were going to do immediately after the visit, but it became apparent as the week wore on, according to the father.